All Sports (SOC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.88 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. All Sports has a total market cap of $27.43 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.48 or 0.00844698 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

