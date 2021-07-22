Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABTX stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $726.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.27. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

