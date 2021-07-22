Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 118.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Allegion worth $99,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $136.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

