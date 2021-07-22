Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALGM opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $339,557.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,146 shares of company stock worth $10,616,015 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

