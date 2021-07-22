ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter worth approximately $51,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,154,000 after acquiring an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 6,025.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 300,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 295,243 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 229,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 172,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.46. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

