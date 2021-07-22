Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $99.82 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.65.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

