Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $982.22

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 982.22 ($12.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,006 ($13.14). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,006 ($13.14), with a volume of 321,423 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 982.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £544.50 ($711.39).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

