AllianceBernstein (AB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.22. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

AB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

