Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz has an average rating of “Buy”.

ALIZY opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

