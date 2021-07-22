Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.38.

AP.UN traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$45.27. 50,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,132. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

