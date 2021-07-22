AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 29.1% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $236,547.43 and approximately $40.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

