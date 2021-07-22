Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.13 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and $7,371.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00106484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00142157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,343.64 or 1.00142950 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

