Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alpha Teknova’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TKNO. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

TKNO stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.