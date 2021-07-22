Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alpha Teknova’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

TKNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

