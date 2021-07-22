Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $18.30. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKNO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

