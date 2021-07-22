Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,527.00.

GOOG stock traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,659.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,300. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,495.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,659.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

