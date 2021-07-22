Alstom SA Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Alstom stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 293,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09. Alstom has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

