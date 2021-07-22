Altria Group (MO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Altria Group to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

