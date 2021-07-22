Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,693 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,342,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

