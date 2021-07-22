Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $5.10 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $47,541,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $14,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,153,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 58.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,671,000 after buying an additional 227,383 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

