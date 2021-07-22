Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

AMAL stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

