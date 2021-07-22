Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Potrero Capital Research LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 398.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.6% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN traded up $33.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,618.60. 55,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,469. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,407.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

