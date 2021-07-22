Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Potrero Capital Research LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 398.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.6% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN traded up $33.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,618.60. 55,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,469. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,407.47.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
