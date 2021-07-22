Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,399,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Ambev worth $36,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.