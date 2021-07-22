Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $383,576.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 760,396,513 coins and its circulating supply is 211,986,125 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

