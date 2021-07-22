América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.88. América Móvil shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 4,541 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in América Móvil by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in América Móvil by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMOV)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

