American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,641 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,543 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,068,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 145.1% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 797,837 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.40 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

