American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,643 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 127,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of American Airlines Group worth $25,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

