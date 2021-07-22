American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.67. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

