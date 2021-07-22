American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.88 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AOUT. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of AOUT opened at $29.82 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

