America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post $261.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.70 million and the lowest is $243.51 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $187.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $151.67 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.77.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

