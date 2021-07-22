Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 176,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,652,019 shares.The stock last traded at $38.83 and had previously closed at $39.73.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -794.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

