Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,607,121 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,607,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.67% of NOV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NOV by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.02 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.