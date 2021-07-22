Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of CyrusOne worth $34,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

