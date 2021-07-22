Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 154.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 280,758 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.07% of Independent Bank Group worth $33,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

