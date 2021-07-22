Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 946.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511,077 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Ranpak worth $33,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,648 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,592,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ranpak by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACK opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -134.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

