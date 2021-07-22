Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 77,175 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,132,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.45% of First BanCorp. worth $35,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

