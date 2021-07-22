Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Southern Copper worth $35,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

