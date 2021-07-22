Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.20% of Independent Bank worth $33,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 105.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.