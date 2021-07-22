Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.68% of Crocs worth $35,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $51,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX stock opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.