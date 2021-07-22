Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $32.73 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of XPO Logistics worth $32,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $143.16 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

