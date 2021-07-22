Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $33.19 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,501 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $33,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 648.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 120,776 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 415,192 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SFM opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

