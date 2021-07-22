Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $33.46 Million Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Sage Therapeutics worth $33,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.