Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $33.68 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of Syneos Health worth $33,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

