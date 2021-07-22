Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $34.60 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 805,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,545 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.77% of Highwoods Properties worth $34,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

