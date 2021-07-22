Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $34.85 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,735 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.24% of Hilltop worth $34,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 73,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTH opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

