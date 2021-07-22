Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $35.38 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 135.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.29% of Matador Resources worth $35,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

