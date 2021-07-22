Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $35.54 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $237.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $239.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

