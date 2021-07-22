Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $35.60 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,901 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of CF Industries worth $35,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

