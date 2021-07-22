Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $36.97 Million Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.42% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $36,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 1,222,493 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

