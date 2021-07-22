Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Universal Display worth $35,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Universal Display by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $218.67 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

